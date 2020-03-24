The 86-year-old saxophonist was confirmed dead in a Paris hospital in France after contracting Coronavirus.

People from all walk of life on the African continent have mourned Manu Dibango and some footballers including Dideir Drogba, Alexander Song and Stephane Mbia have also poured in glowing tributes to the legendary musician.

"Thanks for all Manu Dibango, thank you for placing African music in everyone all these years, from Michael Jackson, passing by Rihanna. Rest in peace Papa Manu. My condolences to all his family, in Cameroon to Africa and to the musical world," Drogba tweeted.

"Our dad Manu Dibango is gone. We are and will be forever proud that you have worn the colors of our country so high and around the world," Song wrote on Instagram.

"You have been able to leave your mark on several generations. We will be forever grateful to you. Thank you for your music, your charisma and that big smile that made you special.

"My Cameroonian brothers, so that his departure is not in vain, please follow all the safety instructions in order to overcome this pandemic. The coronavirus is not a utopia. Rest in peace, great man."

The 86-year-old was born in Douala, Cameroon and he was best known for his hit track titled Soul Makossa in 1972. He was calf a niche for himself as a musician who blended well jazz and funk music.