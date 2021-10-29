Drogba still Africa’s greatest player in Premier League despite Salah’s form – John Paintsil

Drogba played for almost a decade for Chelsea, where he won everything and scored 103 Premier League goals for the Blues.

Salah has so far spent a shorter time at Liverpool but has already surpassed the Ivorian after his hat-trick against Manchester United last week took him to 107 Premier League goals.

Paintsil, who played for English sides Fulham, Leicester City and West Ham United, believes Drogba slightly edges the Egyptian star.

“When you talk about Premier League history, it’s a big thing. You just mentioned Drogba leading in goals and now Salah has taken over,” he told Goal.

“Drogba took about eight years to set his record and Salah has taken about four years, so we can say currently Salah is the African hitting it so hard, but also we have to look at the efforts on how they did it.”

The former right-back added: “I’d say there’s a difference between the two players. Drogba was a powerhouse. Although he spent about eight years and Salah has spent about half of that, I will still give the accolade to Drogba.

“But Salah is not that far from overtaking Drogba looking at the way he’s going. In terms of quality, power and team ethic, I can say most of Salah’s goals are individual goals.”