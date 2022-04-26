The former Chelsea forward contested alongside Yacine Idriss Diallo and Sory Diabate for the right to head the country’s football federation.
‘Drogba’s own village people rejected him during FA elections’ – Mamadou Gaye
It has been revealed that Didier Drogba didn’t have the support of teams from his village during his bid to become president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation.
However, Drogba was eliminated after the first round of last Saturday’s voting, with Diallo winning the second round to be elected FA President.
Drogba’s failed bid came as a surprise to many, considering her popularity in African and world football.
However, veteran Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gay has disclosed that Drogba didn’t have enough support at the grassroots.
According to him, the multiple Premier League winner never spent enough time in the country to acquaint himself with teams in his village and the football players’ union.
“This the guy who never lived in Cote d’Ivoire in all those years. He just comes and plays and goes back to France,” Gaye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.
“Most of the other African players like Eto’o and Sadio Mane understand what the African culture means. They did a lot for their villages, they left a legacy in their villages.
“The first team to come out publicly to say they will not be voting for Didier Drogba, was a club from his village.”
He added: “Then the Professional Footballers Association of Cote d’Ivoire, which Drogba help to form, also turned their back on him.
“Now, if your football family and your physical family both reject you, by what miracle are you going to win?”
The Ivory Coast will host the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
