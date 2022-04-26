‘Drogba’s own village people rejected him during FA elections’ – Mamadou Gaye

However, Drogba was eliminated after the first round of last Saturday’s voting, with Diallo winning the second round to be elected FA President.

Drogba’s failed bid came as a surprise to many, considering her popularity in African and world football.

However, veteran Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gay has disclosed that Drogba didn’t have enough support at the grassroots.

According to him, the multiple Premier League winner never spent enough time in the country to acquaint himself with teams in his village and the football players’ union.

“This the guy who never lived in Cote d’Ivoire in all those years. He just comes and plays and goes back to France,” Gaye said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Most of the other African players like Eto’o and Sadio Mane understand what the African culture means. They did a lot for their villages, they left a legacy in their villages.

“The first team to come out publicly to say they will not be voting for Didier Drogba, was a club from his village.”

He added: “Then the Professional Footballers Association of Cote d’Ivoire, which Drogba help to form, also turned their back on him.

“Now, if your football family and your physical family both reject you, by what miracle are you going to win?”