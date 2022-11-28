RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Drop the hate, Jordan is good - Ghanaians talk about Black Stars forward

Berlinda Entsie

Twitter is buzzing after Jordan Ayew's immense performance in the first half of the game against South Korea.

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew.
Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew.

Ghana has secured a 2-0 win against South Korea in the first half of their second in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Both goals were assisted by Jordan Ayew hence, he has won the hearts of Ghanaians.

After several criticisms prior to the game, Twitter users are hailing the winger following his performance in the first half of the game.

Below are some reactions:

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named a different lineup from the one that lost to Portugal in the opening game last Thursday.

Interestingly, Reading defender Baba Rahman is the experienced player who has been axed from the team for this afternoon’s clash against South Korea.

Gideon Mensah comes in for him at the left wing back role and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew makes a return into the starting line up.

Alexander Djiku has also been ousted from the team that will start today as well as Alidu Seidu and Brighton and Hove defender Tariq Lamptey starts in his role.

Below is the list for the game:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

More from category

  • Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew.

    Drop the hate, Jordan is good - Ghanaians talk about Black Stars forward

  • VAR File Photo

    VAR call finally goes for Ghana after Portugal’s fiasco

  • Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

    QATAR 2022: Courageous Cameroon tie 3-3 with seismić Serbia in game of the tournament

Trending

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (7)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Video: England fans looking for beer in Qatar end up chilling with lion in Sheikh’s palace

Ronaldo and Partey will be key when Portugal take on Gjan
QATAR 2022

Portugal vs Ghana: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h