Drop the hate, Jordan is good - Ghanaians talk about Black Stars forward

Both goals were assisted by Jordan Ayew hence, he has won the hearts of Ghanaians.

After several criticisms prior to the game, Twitter users are hailing the winger following his performance in the first half of the game.

Below are some reactions:

Black Stars coach Otto Addo named a different lineup from the one that lost to Portugal in the opening game last Thursday.

Interestingly, Reading defender Baba Rahman is the experienced player who has been axed from the team for this afternoon’s clash against South Korea.

Gideon Mensah comes in for him at the left wing back role and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew makes a return into the starting line up.

Alexander Djiku has also been ousted from the team that will start today as well as Alidu Seidu and Brighton and Hove defender Tariq Lamptey starts in his role.

Below is the list for the game:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew