Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke

Ondrej Duda scored a goal in each half to inspire Hertha Berlin to a 2-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, leaving opponents Schalke with no points from their opening two Bundesliga games.

Having finished second to Bayern Munich last season, Schalke have made the worst possible start to the current campaign. Their hopes of bouncing back from an opening day defeat to Wolfsburg were dashed by a well-organised Hertha side on Sunday.

Domenico Tedesco's men should have gone ahead on 13 minutes when Hertha's Marko Grujic conceded a penalty with a clear handball, but Daniel Caligiuri dragged his spot-kick wide of the post.

Within minutes, Schalke had paid dearly for their missed opportunity, as Hertha surged forward with a long ball, and Duda’s deflected shot put the Berliners in front.

Schalke's miserable evening was crowned seconds from time, when Yevhen Konoplyanka was sent off for bringing down Dennis Jastrzembski in front of goal, and Duda converted the resulting free-kick to give Hertha their first away win over Schalke in 14 years.

RB Leipzig are also still searching for a first league win of the season, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted side Fortuna Duesseldorf earlier in the day.

After a heavy defeat in Dortmund last week, Leipzig were facing a nightmare start to the season when Matthias Zimmermann fired Duesseldorf in front, before Jean-Kevin Augustin spared his side’s blushes with a 68th-minute equaliser.

"I think they underestimated us today," Zimmermann told Sky. "We played brilliantly going forward, and created a lot of chances. Sadly, we lost two points in the end."

Leipzig made a nervy start to the game, and Marvin Ducksch squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put Duesseldorf ahead after just six minutes.

Augustin found the net for Leipzig just before half-time, bundling in the rebound after Emil Forsberg had stung the palms of Fortuna keeper Michael Rensing. The Frenchman, though, was ruled offside.

Duesseldorf wasted no time after the break and took a deserved lead on 47 minutes, Zimmermann linking up with Niko Giesselmann to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

The home side responded with tenacity and were rewarded when Augustin picked up a loose ball in the box and prodded it past Rensing.

Matheus Cunha came within inches of scoring a brilliant winner for Leipzig ten minutes from time, but his overhead kick bounced just the wrong side of the post, before Ducksch forced a flying save from Peter Gulacsi at the other end.