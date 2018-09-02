Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke


Football Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke

Ondrej Duda scored a goal in each half to inspire Hertha Berlin to a 2-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, leaving opponents Schalke with no points from their opening two Bundesliga games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ondrej Duda scored twice as Hertha Berlin joined Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg on maximum points in Germany after two games play

Ondrej Duda scored twice as Hertha Berlin joined Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg on maximum points in Germany after two games

(AFP)

Ondrej Duda scored a goal in each half to inspire Hertha Berlin to a 2-0 victory in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, leaving opponents Schalke with no points from their opening two Bundesliga games.

Having finished second to Bayern Munich last season, Schalke have made the worst possible start to the current campaign. Their hopes of bouncing back from an opening day defeat to Wolfsburg were dashed by a well-organised Hertha side on Sunday.

Domenico Tedesco's men should have gone ahead on 13 minutes when Hertha's Marko Grujic conceded a penalty with a clear handball, but Daniel Caligiuri dragged his spot-kick wide of the post.

Within minutes, Schalke had paid dearly for their missed opportunity, as Hertha surged forward with a long ball, and Duda’s deflected shot put the Berliners in front.

Schalke's miserable evening was crowned seconds from time, when Yevhen Konoplyanka was sent off for bringing down Dennis Jastrzembski in front of goal, and Duda converted the resulting free-kick to give Hertha their first away win over Schalke in 14 years.

RB Leipzig are also still searching for a first league win of the season, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted side Fortuna Duesseldorf earlier in the day.

After a heavy defeat in Dortmund last week, Leipzig were facing a nightmare start to the season when Matthias Zimmermann fired Duesseldorf in front, before Jean-Kevin Augustin spared his side’s blushes with a 68th-minute equaliser.

"I think they underestimated us today," Zimmermann told Sky. "We played brilliantly going forward, and created a lot of chances. Sadly, we lost two points in the end."

Leipzig made a nervy start to the game, and Marvin Ducksch squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put Duesseldorf ahead after just six minutes.

Augustin found the net for Leipzig just before half-time, bundling in the rebound after Emil Forsberg had stung the palms of Fortuna keeper Michael Rensing. The Frenchman, though, was ruled offside.

Duesseldorf wasted no time after the break and took a deserved lead on 47 minutes, Zimmermann linking up with Niko Giesselmann to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

The home side responded with tenacity and were rewarded when Augustin picked up a loose ball in the box and prodded it past Rensing.

Matheus Cunha came within inches of scoring a brilliant winner for Leipzig ten minutes from time, but his overhead kick bounced just the wrong side of the post, before Ducksch forced a flying save from Peter Gulacsi at the other end.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak
Football: Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward Football Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy Football 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy
Football: Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho Football Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho
Football: Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start Football Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce...bullet
10 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey celebrate their win at Cardiff
Football Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal
Lewis Hamilton stretched his world championship lead to 30 points
Football Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy
A banner reading "Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" is flown over Turf Moor before the English Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, north west England on September 2, 2018
Football 'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over
Ghanaian Players Abroad Fit-again Emmanuel Boateng returns for Levante