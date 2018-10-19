The former Black Stars coach laughed to the bank to cash home $500,000, after guiding Ghana to their first ever FIFA World Cup.
Ghana toppled South Africa, Uganda, Congo and Cape Verde to qualify for the 2006 FIFA World Cup staged in Germany- the first time the Black Stars qualified for the mundial.
Dr. Kofi Amoah, the president of the FIFA Normalisation has disclosed that the Ratomir Dujkovic received huge reward package following Ghana’s historic World Cup qualication.
“Coaches were charging beyond $16k which was the highest we could pay at that time. We called Dujkovic, who was then coaching Rwanda, told him we need him but we could only pay $16k a month.
“But we told him if he is able to qualify us, he will be entitled to $500k. and he did it,” Dr. Amoah told the media at the maiden meet-the-press session of the Normalization Committee.
Ghana were desperate to grab their first ever qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany and were ready to pay anything to get there.