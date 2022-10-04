Ajax will host the Italian side at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday evening, as they aim to engineer their way out of Group A.
Dutch coach warns Napoli to be wary of ‘consistent’ Kudus ahead of UCL clash
Dutch football coach Ruud Krol has warned Napoli to keep an eye on Mohammed Kudus when they face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.
The Dutch champions won their opening group game comfortably against Rangers, but lost to Liverpool last time out.
Kudus has scored in each of Ajax’s Champions League games so far and has been in imperious form since coming into the team.
Krol, who played for the Netherlands for nearly two decades and has also managed Mechelen, Egypt and Tunisia, believes the Ghanaian will be Ajax’s danger man against Napoli.
"Napoli should keep an eye on Mohammed Kudus,” the veteran manager said ahead of Tuesday evening’s encounter.
“He is the new Ajax starlet. He can play as a [winger] or as a striker without any differences. He is being very consistent despite his age.”
Kudus has been in sensational form for Ajax in both the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League this season.
The 22-year-old has now scored in each of his last five matches, having taken his tally for the season to seven goals.
In a recent interview, Kudus said he hopes to inspire all young footballers across Ghana and Africa to achieve their dreams.
“I see a lot of guys looking up to me and really supporting. I think I see that as a motivation.
“It feels inspiring [because] I was once in their shoes, looking up to one the legends from Ghana. So, I think it’s an inspiration to even do more and encourage all the guys in Ghana and Africa as a whole that they can also do more than what I’m doing regardless where they come from or where they start,” he added.