Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition


Ghana Premier League Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition

The Cape Coasters edged their closest neigbours Elmina Sharks by a goal to nil to claim the 2018 Ghana Has Talents Competition staged in Tema.

  • Published:
Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition play

Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition

Edusua Dwarfs beat them all to emerge champions of the 2018 Ghana Has Championship competition held at Tema.

The Mini-tournament aimed at scouting talents which started on Tuesday continued on Wednesday with a lot all thrilling moments among the invited teams.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The first game played played on Wednesday saw Godred Asiamah win the game for Ashanti Gold in a 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

In the second game Elmina Sharks edged Dreams FC by a goal to nil, courtesy of Mohammed Tetteh’s goal after the latter had dominated play.

Kwesi Donsu inspired Merdeama to a 1-0 victory over Liberty Professionals with a sublime finish.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

Hosts of the tournament, Inter Allies FC shared the spoils with Ebusua Dwarfs after playing out a 1-1 stalemate.

Paul Abanga scored from the spot to give the Capelli Boys the lead before Jacob Ampratwum levelled with few minutes to end the game.

After the two rounds, Elmina Sharks FC got the highest number of points with six, followed Ebusua Dwarfs with four points.

The central region rivals faced each other in the finals of the competition.

The game ended in a scoreless draw after proceedings.

Ebusua Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks FC 8-7 on penalties to seal victory.

Berekum Chelsea's Charles Bismark Kwarena was named overall best talent and top scorer with two goals.

Ibrahim Abdulai of Dreams FC emerged the best defender at the end of the competition whereas Kwasi Donsu was adjudged the best midfielder.

Liberty Professionals' wonderkid Brite Andoh was the discovery of the 2018 Ghana Has Talent football competition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Kenya: Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for refusing doping test In Kenya Four Black Stars players to face sanctions for refusing doping test
Football: Kane, Salah in spotlight as struggling stars clash Football Kane, Salah in spotlight as struggling stars clash
Today In History: Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0 Today In History Kotoko hammer Kampala City Council 6-0
Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers: Ghana secure final berth after dismissing Ivory Coast Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after dismissing Ivory Coast
Football: Dick Advocaat to coach Utrecht - club Football Dick Advocaat to coach Utrecht - club
Football: Terry turns down chance to join Spartak Moscow Football Terry turns down chance to join Spartak Moscow

Recommended Videos

UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0
Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money
Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana



Top Articles

1 Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Starsbullet
2 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debtbullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana secure final berth after...bullet
4 The Best Award Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
5 Today In History Saudi Arabia humiliate Black Stars with 5-0 defeatbullet
6 Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in betbullet
7 Liberia 1-2 Nigeria George Weah ‘plays football’ with...bullet
8 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers Ghana face Ivory Coast...bullet
9 Prolific Strikers 5 best attackers in the world currentlybullet
10 Black Stars I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to serve on Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football Ex-Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, Dr. Kofi Amoah to serve on Normalisation Committee
EA Sports FIFA 19 demo to be released September 13
Ghana Football Kwesi Appiah must explain call ups - Augustine Arhinful
Cristiano Ronaldo's 100 million-euro move from Real Madrid to Juventus was the biggest summer transfer in Europe's five leading leagues
Football European leagues break new spending records in transfer window
X
Advertisement