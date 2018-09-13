Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks to win Ghana Has Talents competition

news

Edusua Dwarfs beat them all to emerge champions of the 2018 Ghana Has Championship competition held at Tema.

The Mini-tournament aimed at scouting talents which started on Tuesday continued on Wednesday with a lot all thrilling moments among the invited teams.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The first game played played on Wednesday saw Godred Asiamah win the game for Ashanti Gold in a 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea.

In the second game Elmina Sharks edged Dreams FC by a goal to nil, courtesy of Mohammed Tetteh’s goal after the latter had dominated play.

Kwesi Donsu inspired Merdeama to a 1-0 victory over Liberty Professionals with a sublime finish.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

Hosts of the tournament, Inter Allies FC shared the spoils with Ebusua Dwarfs after playing out a 1-1 stalemate.

Paul Abanga scored from the spot to give the Capelli Boys the lead before Jacob Ampratwum levelled with few minutes to end the game.

After the two rounds, Elmina Sharks FC got the highest number of points with six, followed Ebusua Dwarfs with four points.

The central region rivals faced each other in the finals of the competition.

The game ended in a scoreless draw after proceedings.

Ebusua Dwarfs beat Elmina Sharks FC 8-7 on penalties to seal victory.

Berekum Chelsea's Charles Bismark Kwarena was named overall best talent and top scorer with two goals.

Ibrahim Abdulai of Dreams FC emerged the best defender at the end of the competition whereas Kwasi Donsu was adjudged the best midfielder.

Liberty Professionals' wonderkid Brite Andoh was the discovery of the 2018 Ghana Has Talent football competition.