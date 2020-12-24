Accra Great Olympics were held at home for the first time this season after they drew 1-1 against Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium in an outstanding Ghana Premier League game.

A win for the ‘Dade Boys’ would have sent them to the summit of the league log of the Ghana Premier League with 13 points.

However, Dwarfs who also won their league game over the weekend managed to hold Olympics to a 1-1 draw to deny them the chance of being the league leaders after six games played thus far.

The hosts shot into the lead when Charles Danso scored in the 12th minute.

But the Cape Coasters responded three minutes later with the equaliser through Obed Bentum after putting pressure on the Accra outfit.

The rest of the minutes in the second half failed to produce any more goals.

In the second half, Great Olympics continued their impressive output as they were in search of the second goal.

In-form Gladson Awako squandered several goal glaring opportunities to hand them the match-winner in the second department of the match.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is how the head to head looks like after today's game

Head to head

Total= 63

Olympics wins- 30

Dwarfs wins= 8

Draws= 25

Meetings in the Ghana Premier (1993-1994)

Total= 17

Olympics wins= 6

Dwarfs wins= 2

Draws= 9

Meetings at the home of Olympics

Total- 32

Olympics wins= 20

Dwarfs wins= 2

Draws= 10

Meetings at the home of Dwarfs in the Premier League

Total- 9

Olympics wins= 5

Dwarfs wins= 0

Draws= 4