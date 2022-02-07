RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Each Black Stars player received $20,000 as appearance fee at AFCON – GFA

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that each player of the national team received $20,000 as appearance fee during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The playing body and technical team of the Black Stars.
The playing body and technical team of the Black Stars.

This was confirmed by the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante-Twum, in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

The players were paid $20,000 as appearance fee, they didn’t earn any bonus because they did not win a single game,” Asante-Twum said.

The FA’s Communications Director also denied reports that a decision has been made to appoint Chris Hughton as the next Ghana coach.

Henry Asante Twum
Henry Asante Twum Pulse Ghana

He noted that FA President Kurt Okraku was in Germany to try to convince Otto Addo to take charge of the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The FA hasn’t taken any such decision, with specific reference to the last meeting before the President travelled, it was Otto Addo coming in as the stop-gap coach for the two matches.”

“There was no discussion about his assistants,” Asante-Twum added.

The Black Stars have been without a coach since Milovan Rajevac was fired two weeks ago.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘Insults don’t bother us, the name Ayew will reign forever in football’ – Rahim Ayew

The Ayew family

‘I nearly died, God told me to end match to save my life’ – Referee explains AFCON blunder

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

‘My father is from Jamestown’ – Chris Hughton happy to reconnect with Ghanaian family

Chris Hughton at the Gbese Mantse Palace