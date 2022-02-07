Each Black Stars player received $20,000 as appearance fee at AFCON – GFA

The Black Stars endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

Pulse Ghana

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Also, this is the first time since 2006 that the Black Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON in the group stages.

“The players were paid $20,000 as appearance fee, they didn’t earn any bonus because they did not win a single game,” Asante-Twum said.

The FA’s Communications Director also denied reports that a decision has been made to appoint Chris Hughton as the next Ghana coach.

Pulse Ghana

He noted that FA President Kurt Okraku was in Germany to try to convince Otto Addo to take charge of the Black Stars for the upcoming World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The FA hasn’t taken any such decision, with specific reference to the last meeting before the President travelled, it was Otto Addo coming in as the stop-gap coach for the two matches.”

“There was no discussion about his assistants,” Asante-Twum added.