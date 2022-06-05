Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

The Eagles of Mali convincingly annihilated their visitors, Congo, 4-0 to open their AFCONQ2023 in proper flying colours inspired by Toure.

Ligue one-based Toure proved to be the hero following his brace for the rampant Eagles who blitzed through Congo with four first-half goals.

Mohamed Camara gave a hint of what's to come when he opened the scoring to put Mali ahead as early as the first minute.

Toure doubled their advantage 10 minutes later before getting his second and Mali's third to make it 3-0 five minutes before the break.

Kalifa Coulibaly sealed the deal with the fourth of the half and evening just before halftime to put the game to bed.

An improved display from the visitors in the second half failed to get them anywhere close to even a consolation goal as Mali defended stoutly.

Such was the performance from the home side off the ball as they were on it that Congo couldn't manage a shot on target from a miserable four attempts.

The Eagles held on for a deserved win and three points to kick off their AFCON2023 qualifiers, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time in the last five matches.

Elsewhere in the group;

AFCON 2021 sensation, Gambia, looks set to make it back-to-back appearance at Africa's biggest showpiece after a positive start to the qualifiers.

Gambia was made to work hard to see off South Sudan after a hard-fought and narrow 1-0 win.

23-year-old star, Able Jallow was the star of the show for the Gambians as he netted the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.

Jallow was also at his creative best, he created three chances, made three key passes, was the most fouled player on the pitch and won 12 duels.

What the results mean

After the opening matches in the group, Mali sits pretty at the top thanks to their superior goal difference, followed by the Gambia in second.