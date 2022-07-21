Ebenezer Assifuah wishes to have followed Pogba’s career path after U20 World Cup

Ghana finished third in a group that contained France, Spain and the United States of America (USA), but advanced to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams.

Sellas Tetteh’s side then saw off Portugal in the round of 16 and also got the better of Chile in the quarter-finals.

The Black Satellites’ hopes of winning a second World Cup title ended when they were beaten by a Pogba-inspired French team in the last four.

Ghana, however, finished third in the tournament following a one-sided 3-0 victory against Iraq in the third/fourth place game.

One of the stars of Ghana’s team was Assifuah, who netted six goals to emerge as the top scorer of the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

However, the striker hasn’t enjoyed as much success at senior level as Pogba, Samuel Umtiti, who currently play for Juventus and Barcelona respectively, and have won the senior World Cup with France.

Now 29, Assifuah has been capped just once by the Black Stars and currently plays for Ligue 2 side Pau FC.

“I feel so sad when I see the likes of Pogba, Umtiti, and the rest. Because we all played on one stage during the FIFA U20 tournament in Turkey,” Assifuah told Original TV.

“The difference between them and us is that their country saw what they can do and groomed them.

“Now they are all World cup winners and still playing. But for us the moment we couldn't win the tournament that was it.”