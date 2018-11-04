Pulse.com.gh logo
Ebusua Dwarfs pip Hearts of Oak 2-1 in friendly

Hearts of Oak were beaten 2-1 by Ebusua Dwarfs in a friendly match at the Swedru Stadium on Sunday.

Dwarfs took the lead through Solomon Gyasi in the first half. He headed home from close range but the Phobians restored parity in the second half.

Fatawu Mohammed finished off a move initiated from the left to fetch the equalizer for Hearts.

However, with eight minutes remaining on the clock, Osman Mohammed scrambled home a second for Dwarfs inside the 18 after good work on the right by Solomon Gyasi.

