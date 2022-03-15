RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

ECG disconnects Accra Sports Stadium from national grid over GH¢508,000 debt

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Accra Sports Stadium has been disconnected from the national grid over a debt to the tune of GH¢508,000.

ECG disconnects Accra Sports Stadium from national grid over GH¢508,000 debt
ECG disconnects Accra Sports Stadium from national grid over GH¢508,000 debt

According to a report by Joy Sports, the National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) stormed the stadium to cut its power supply.

Recommended articles

The leader of the Task Force, Nene Shadrack Mase, said the electricity used by the stadium over the last 10 months is yet to be paid for.

He noted that the management of the stadium was supposed to pay 50% of the debt defaulted in the payment.

“What they have to do to be restored is pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt and the rest of the debt will be scheduled for them. If there is a default in payment, they will be cut off again,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“No assurances had been given to us as we left the place. But if effort is being made on their part, the officer in charge of the schedule will inform us and we will restore power for them.”

The Accra Sports Stadium is used by Ghana Premier League sides Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Legon Cities as their home ground.

The stadium’s disconnection from the national grid means teams will no longer be able to play under the floodlights till the power is restored.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad for Nigeria clash next week – Alhaji Grunzah

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Otto Addo

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Chairman Wontumi can’t buy Chelsea now – here’s why

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary

Sulley Muntari asks Hearts of Oak to pay him GHc1 per month as salary