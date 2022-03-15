ECG disconnects Accra Sports Stadium from national grid over GH¢508,000 debt

The leader of the Task Force, Nene Shadrack Mase, said the electricity used by the stadium over the last 10 months is yet to be paid for.

He noted that the management of the stadium was supposed to pay 50% of the debt defaulted in the payment.

“What they have to do to be restored is pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt and the rest of the debt will be scheduled for them. If there is a default in payment, they will be cut off again,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“No assurances had been given to us as we left the place. But if effort is being made on their part, the officer in charge of the schedule will inform us and we will restore power for them.”

The Accra Sports Stadium is used by Ghana Premier League sides Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics and Legon Cities as their home ground.