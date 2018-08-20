Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ed Woodward's face says it all as Brighton humiliates United


Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward's face during their humiliating defeat to Brighton

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward.

Social media has gone wild with memes and trolls after a dejected Ed Woodward was captured on camera during Manchester United latest loss.

The Red Devils were handed a Premier League first defeat of the season after losing 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

However, despite a barrage of criticism going the way of Jose Mourinho, it appears the Portuguese was not the only troubled person at the stadium.

play Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward.

Another man who was very uncomfortable with United loss was Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward.

READ ALSO: Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking

As Brighton went 2-o up inside the first 30 minutes, the cameras quickly switched to the Man United Chief who cut a frustrated figure in the stands.

Whiles the Red Devils struggled to get things going on the pitch, Ed Woodward’s face totally corroborated the feeling among the United faithful.

Meanwhile, some fans did not care at all, and criticised the United Board for failing to release funds to purchase quality defenders.

Read some of the tweets below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

La Liga: Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years over Ronaldo absence
Weekend Wrap: Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend
Profile: Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro Profile Jorginho, Chelsea's new midfield maestro
#MourinhoOut: Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking
Football: Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle' Football Chinese Super League down to wire in 'fierce battle'
Football: Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record Football Atlanta's Martinez matches MLS single-season scoring record

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Christian Atsu dropped from Newcastle squad...bullet
4 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million...bullet
5 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea City fans troll Jordan...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian players to watch this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

On target: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring the second goal
Football No Ronaldo, no Zidane, no problem as Real start La Liga with victory
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Inter Milan shocked in Serie A opener, Dzeko hits Roma stunner
Shock: Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi celebrates scoring the opening goal against Inter Milan
Football Dzeko stunner lifts Roma as Inter fall in Serie A opener
Denis Bouanga after his opener in Nimes' shock win over Marseille
Football Magical Nimes stun Marseille, Mandanda injured