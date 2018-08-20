Ed Woodward's face says it all as Brighton humiliates United

news

Social media has gone wild with memes and trolls after a dejected Ed Woodward was captured on camera during Manchester United latest loss.

The Red Devils were handed a Premier League first defeat of the season after losing 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

However, despite a barrage of criticism going the way of Jose Mourinho, it appears the Portuguese was not the only troubled person at the stadium.

Another man who was very uncomfortable with United loss was Executive Vice-Chairman, Ed Woodward.

READ ALSO: Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for Jose Mourinho sacking

As Brighton went 2-o up inside the first 30 minutes, the cameras quickly switched to the Man United Chief who cut a frustrated figure in the stands.

Whiles the Red Devils struggled to get things going on the pitch, Ed Woodward’s face totally corroborated the feeling among the United faithful.

Meanwhile, some fans did not care at all, and criticised the United Board for failing to release funds to purchase quality defenders.

Read some of the tweets below: