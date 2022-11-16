Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal forward arrives in Ghana for vacation

He is in the country to see his family and to also enjoy his holidays before the Premier League resumes after the World Cup in Qatar.

Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the FA pushing hard for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but was born in London and has played for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

However, his roots make him eligible to play for Ghana, with his chances of being a regular with the Three Lions very slim.

In a recent interview on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars and that his options were open.

Earlier this year, Nketiah was also reportedly closing in on switching nationality to play for Ghana after acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

However, he was not named in Otto Addo’s squad for the World Cup, prompting questions over whether he really switched nationality.