Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal thrash Chelsea

Nketiah opened the scoring in the 13th minute after pouncing on a mistake by Andreas Christensen before calmly slotting the ball past Edouard Mendy.

Timo Werner restored parity for Chelsea, but Arsenal went 2-1 up almost immediately following a smart finish by Emile Smith Rowe.

The Blues fought back to level the score through Cesar Azpilicueta, but Nketiah put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead again early in the second half, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to prod the ball home.

A late penalty from Bukayo Saka sealed an impressive 4-2 victory for the Gunners, who have now ended a run of three successive defeats in the Premier League.

In the aftermath of the game, Arteta was full of praise for Nketiah after the young forward netted his seventh goal of the season.

“If there is one player that I have been unfair with I think it’s him [Nketiah],” the Arsenal boss said in his post-match press conference.

“He has given me every right to do something different, and if Eddie doesn’t play more, it’s my fault and because as a manager I missed something or I haven’t had the courage to play him more. Today he showed me more how wrong I was.”

Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

In a recent interview The Beautiful Game Podcast, however, Nketiah revealed that it was possible to play for the Black Stars.