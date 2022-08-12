Eddie Nketiah: Ghana target picks Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ as his favourite album

Asked what his go-to album on Spotify is, Nketiah said: “Probably Burna Boy. His new album. I mix it up.

Nketiah recently signed a new five-year deal at Arsenal, having received assurances over his playing time at the Emirates.

The young forward was restricted to very few appearances last season, until the final few weeks of the campaign when manager Mikel Arteta drafted him into his starting line-up.

He, however, grabbed his chance and was in imperious form for the Gunners as they finished fifth in the Premier League.

The highly-rated striker finished the campaign as Arsenal’s top scorer after netting 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the FA pushing hard for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but was born in London and has played for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.