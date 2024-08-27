ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Eddie Nketiah: I’m open to playing for Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has confirmed that although he has represented England once, he’s open to switching nationality to play for Ghana.

Eddie Nketiah: I’m open to playing for Ghana
Eddie Nketiah: I’m open to playing for Ghana

Nketiah, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

Recommended articles

In 2022, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his international future tilting towards the West African country.

Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up
Eddie Nketiah: It was really hard to choose Ghana after England call-up Pulse Ghana

There were also reports that he had acquired a Ghanaian passport but speculations over a nationality switch went cold after he received an England call-up last September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Nketiah did not feature in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and the friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park, he finally made his Three Lions debut a month later against Australia as a second-half substitute.

With his chances of playing for England dwindling even further since then, the 25-year-old has now revealed that he’s open to representing Ghana.

“Obviously, my parents are both Ghanaians, and I’m from a Ghanaian heritage. It’s a possibility, I’m open to both, whether that’s playing for Ghana and England as well,” he said on the Beautiful Game podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve played for the England youth teams so obviously when I was younger they called me up to go and play for them.”

Meanwhile, Nketiah is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace from Arsenal for a fee worth up to £30 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived,” the transfer expert wrote on X.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

Fatawu Issahaku: Premier League debut a dream come true

GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Forever in our hearts’ – GFA pays tribute to Junior Agogo on 5th anniversary of his passing

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

‘Betting is evil, tax it more to discourage Ghanaian youth’ – Kofi Akpaloo fumes

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 2 million subscribers within hours of launching YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses 2 million subscribers within hours of launching YouTube channel