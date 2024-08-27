Eddie Nketiah: I’m open to playing for Ghana

Nketiah, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has confirmed that although he has represented England once, he’s open to switching nationality to play for Ghana.
In 2022, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his international future tilting towards the West African country.
There were also reports that he had acquired a Ghanaian passport but speculations over a nationality switch went cold after he received an England call-up last September.
Although Nketiah did not feature in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and the friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park, he finally made his Three Lions debut a month later against Australia as a second-half substitute.
Nketiah keeps options open after consistent England snub
With his chances of playing for England dwindling even further since then, the 25-year-old has now revealed that he’s open to representing Ghana.
“Obviously, my parents are both Ghanaians, and I’m from a Ghanaian heritage. It’s a possibility, I’m open to both, whether that’s playing for Ghana and England as well,” he said on the Beautiful Game podcast.
“I’ve played for the England youth teams so obviously when I was younger they called me up to go and play for them.”
Meanwhile, Nketiah is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace from Arsenal for a fee worth up to £30 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.
“Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived,” the transfer expert wrote on X.