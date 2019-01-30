Eden Hazard has been Chelsea’s best play for the past few seasons and has added goal scoring to assist this season, having scored 10 goals and made 10 assists.

Despite, having a stellar season with Chelsea, the Belgian hasn’t hidden his desire to join Real Madrid, his idol club and has refused to extend his contract with the Premier League.

Maurizio Sarri has stated that he would stand Eden Hazard’s way if he wants to leave Chelsea.

'Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said Eden Hazard is free to leave the club if he wants to but the Italian hopes the forward stays at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Spanish side Real Madrid in recent months and the Belgium international had said in October last year that it was his dream to play for the reigning European champions.

Chelsea are looking to renew his contract, which expires next season, and the west London side risk losing him for free in the close season in 2020 if he does not extend his current deal.

"Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go," Sarri told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth.