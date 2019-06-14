Belgium skipper Eden Hazard’s unveiling on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabeu attracted the sixth highest crowd ever witnessed in football for player presentation, as 50,000 people trooped to watch the 28-year-old.

There is a culture in Spain that newly signed players are presented to the fans during which they juggle with the ball and also fraternise by signing autographs.

Real Madrid after confirming the signing of Eden Hazard for a club record fee believed to be about 100 million euros presented the former Chelsea ace to the Bernabeu fans.

The Bernabeu was treated to a spectacular presentation as 50,000 Real Madrid fans welcomed Eden Hazard, which was quite impressive.

However, it fell short of the splendid reception Cristiano Ronaldo received ten years ago at the same venue.

The Portuguese forward who arrived at Madrid as FIFA Footballer of the Year’s unveiling witnessed 75,000 which still stands as a record in football.

Hazards’ 50,000 is only the sixth highest crowd to see a player presented.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 75,000 is followed by Diego Maradona whose presentation at Barcelona in the 1980s saw 65,000 supporters turn up at the Camp Nou.

Largest crowds to see a player presented:

1. Cristiano: 75,000

2. Maradona: 65,000

3. Ibrahimovic: 60,000

4. Neymar: 57,000

5. Kaká: 55,000

6. Eden Hazard: 50,000

7. Fernando Torres: 50,000

8. Carlos Tevez: 45,000

9. James: 36,000

10. David Villa: 35,000