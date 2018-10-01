Eden Hazard; the Belgian football god

news

The name Eden Hazard has dominated the media space in the last few weeks due to the Belgian’s impressive and consistent performances.

One criticism of the Belgian winger is that he normally does not score much, however, he appears to have flipped the scripts this season and has now added goals to his game, so far.

Two weeks ago Hazard netted a sensational hat-trick in the Premier League and has also scored in each of Chelsea’s last two games.

But how did the journey start for the 27-year-old attacker?

Hazard surprisingly started his career as a defensive midfielder at La Louvière in the Belgian Second Division. Coming from a family of footballers – both his mother and father were former footballers – the winger was always destined to star in the sport.

In 2005 he joined his first professional club when he moved to France to sign for Lille. Two years later, he signed his first professional contract with the club after agreeing to a three-year deal.

Since then, Hazard never looked back and grew into one of the club’s most important players in the succeeding years.

The winger’s progression was quick, as in the space of three years he had moved from playing in the U-16s to Lille’s First team.

By the 2011-12 season, Hazard had become a mainstay in the Lille team and was handed the number 10 shirt. Together with Dimitry Payet and Gervinho, he powered the club to the Ligue 1 title, as well as other domestic trophies.

Europe’s elite teams began to realise his potential, with clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter Milan all asking of the Belgian’s availability.

Hazard left France to join Chelsea in the summer of 2012, having won the Ligue 1 Player of The Year award twice in succession.

At Chelsea, he has continued to shine and is currently among the club's top five all-time top goal scorers. Hazard has also won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Europa League with the Blues.

Last month, the Belgian was voted into the FIFPro Team of The Year, following a stellar World Cup campaign where he led his country to a third-place finish.