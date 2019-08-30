Hazard beats off competition from his Real Madrid teammate Luka Jovic, who scored 10 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League and former Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud, who bagged 11 goals to win the award.

The Belgian scored two goals in the final as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, though he could not attend the gala because he is injured and is continuing his recovery at Valdebebas.

"Thank you very much for this prize," Hazard said in a video message.

"It is an honour for me, and I want to wish all the players who will play in the Europa League this season a lot of luck."

On 7 June 2019, La Liga club Real Madrid announced that Hazard would be signing for them for the 2019–20 season. He signed a contract until 30 June 2024 for an initially reported fee of approximately €100 million, which may rise to €146.1 million due to additional fees and will be earning an expected £400,000 per week.