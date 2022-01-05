Frustration nearly made me quit football to become a mechanic – Edmund Addo tells his story

The midfielder was part of the Sheriff Tiraspol team that defied all odds and chalked some impressive results in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Pulse Ghana

The 21-year-old started in a midfield pivot for the Moldovan champions as they claimed a hard-fought 1-2 win over Real Madrid in the group stages.

Addo played an instrumental role in his side’s victory, which earned him a post-match photo-op with his idol Toni Kroos.

He was subsequently handed his maiden call-up to the Black Stars, and made his debut against South Africa in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Having earned a place in Milovan Rajevac’s 28-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, Addo has opened up on how he nearly became a mechanic.

"Three or four years ago, back then, we went for an interview with this travelling agency and they picked me for that,” Addo told the GFA's media.

“We were about 14 players and everybody was interviewed except me and when I asked why they said they were done.

"So I called one of my bosses called Don, he always takes me out and he is a mechanic, so I told him I want to join him and that I have stopped football. I was frustrated because they interviewed everyone and I was the only one left."