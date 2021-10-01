The Black Stars will face Zimbabwe in a double-header Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier later this month.
Edmund Addo gets maiden Black Stars call-up after shining against Real Madrid
Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo is set to be rewarded with a debut call-up to the Ghana national team following his impressive performances.
According to a report by Citi Sports, Addo will replace Alfred Duncan, who has pulled out of the Ghana squad due to injury.
The midfielder is part of the Sheriff Tiraspol team that is currently defying all odds and overachieving in the UEFA Champions League.
The 21-year-old started in a midfield pivot for the Moldovan champions as they claimed a hard-fought 1-2 win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Addo played an instrumental role in his side’s victory and was a lively presence in the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.
The Ghanaian was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute for his troubles but that didn’t deter him from matching Real Madrid’s midfield.
His impressive showings in Europe have now earned him his first invitation to the Ghana national team.
Addo will compete with the likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Iddrisu and Thomas Partey for a starting spot in Milovan Rajevac’s team.
