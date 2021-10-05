Edmund Addo: Sheriff Tiraspol refuse to release Ghana midfielder for World Cup qualifiers

According to a report by Citi Sports, the club deemed the invitation too late, as it did not meet the required minimum 10-day prior notice as prescribed by FIFA and subsequently turned it down.

Addo was handed a debut call-up to replace Alfred Duncan, who pulled out of Ghana’s squad due to injury.

The midfielder is part of the Sheriff Tiraspol team that is defying all odds and overachieving in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old started in a midfield pivot for the Moldovan champions as they claimed a hard-fought 1-2 win over Real Madrid last week.

Addo played an instrumental role in his side’s victory and was a lively presence in the middle of the park throughout the 90 minutes.

The Ghanaian was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute for his troubles but that didn’t deter him from matching Real Madrid’s midfield.