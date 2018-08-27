Pulse.com.gh logo
Effects of losing hosting rights on Black Queens


Black Queens Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped of the hosting rights for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Three things Ghana stands to lose after being stripped of AWCON hosting rights

Ghana has been dealt a big as a result of being stripped of the hosting right for the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

Below are the three setbacks Ghana will suffer as a result of losing AWCON hosting rights:

The Black Queens will be thrown out of the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations (AWCON), after Ghana lost its hosting rights for the continental showpiece. It is understood the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is hunting for a new host nation for the competition, having enquired from Kenya about its availability, but the East Africa Nation have refused to accept the offer.  The new host will replace the Ghana, unless one of the seven (7) nations that have already qualified for the AWCON accept to host the it. In this case CAF could consider Ghana.

Ghana will also be out of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in France: The 2018 Africa Women’s Nations (AWCON) is also an avenue to determine Africa’s representatives in the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The first three in the AWCON will qualify for the World Cup and if Ghana doesn’t participate in the nations Cup, it is automatically out of France 2019.

It would be the end of the current Black Queens: The Black Queens disqualification from the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship, coupled with the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France means, the playing body would be inactive.

The spirit of the ladies who have toiled all this while to play in AWCON, with expectation of helping the Black Queens book a place in the World would go down and it would require a miracle to restore their hopes.

