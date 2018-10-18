Pulse.com.gh logo
Egypt come from goal down to thrash Ghana 5-1 in Olympic quarters

On 18 October, 1964 the Pharaohs managed to whip the Black Stars of Ghana 5-1 in the quarter finals of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Egypt come from goal down to thrash Ghana 5-1 in Olympic quarters play

Egypt come from goal down to thrash Ghana 5-1 in Olympic quarters

Exactly 54 years today, the Black Stars Ghana suffered a 5-1 defeat, despite having taken a goal lead in the first half in the quarter finals of the 1964 Tokyo Olympic games.

Wilberforce Mfum put Ghana in the driving seat in the 37 minute, before Mohamed Badawi restored parity for Egypt in the 42 minute.

However, Ghana were shattered in the second half of the game by conceding four goals in the process.

Badawi handed Egypt the lead in the 61st minute, before Ibrahim Riad made it 3-1 in the 65 minute.

Rifaat Elfanagili scored in the 69 minutes, before he put the icing on the cake in the 85 minute

It was later reported the playing body of the Black Stars took alcohol in the second half due to the severe weather condition, but, some of the players who took part of the competition denied it.

They have rather explained that they took coffee, but unfortunately it hard a bit of alcohol in it, making them feel dizzy in the second half.

Line-up

[1] Dodoo Ankrah (Gk)

[2] Sam Acquah

[3] Emmanuel Oblitey

[4] Ben Acheampong

[5] Charles Addo

[6] Emmanuel Kwesi Nkansah

[8] Wilberforce Mfum

[9] Edward Aggrey

[11] Kofi Pare

[17] Gyau Agyemang

[18] Mohammadu Salisu

Substitute(S)

[7] Kofi Osei

[10] Edward Acquah

[12] Abdul Ramonu Gibirine

[13] Addoquaye Laryea

[14] Kwame Atta

[15] Gladstone Ofori

[16] Samuel Anum Okai

[19] Kofi Anoi

[20] Frank Odoi

[21] Joseph Adjei

Coach

Charles Kumi GYAMFI (GHA)

