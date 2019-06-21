Ahmed El Shenawy got the nod to be in the post, with Ahmed El Mohamady, Mahmoud Alaa El-Din, Ahmed Hegazy and Ayman Ashraf protecting the goal area for the Pharaohs.

Tarek Hamed and Mohamed Elneny will partner in midfield.

While Aguirre will unleash a three-man attack comprising Liverpool star and African Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah, Amr Warda and Trezeguet on the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe coach Chidzambwe has also announced a solid starting line-up for the Egypt clash including skipper Knowledge Musona and Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder Khama Billiat in the line-up.

The game will kick-off at 8: 00 Ghana time at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

Egypt remain undefeated in 21 games at home since 2016 January 2016 and they are expected to continue that run when they face Zimbabwe who are yet to win an AFCON opener in three previous attempts.

Egypt's starting XI:

