The game was preceded by a colourful opening ceremony. The Cairo International Sports Stadium was treated to a spectacular opening ceremony as Egypt showcased their culture in an amazing fashion.

The Pharaohs made their intentions clear right from the blast of the referee's first whistle. The pilled pressure on their opponents.

Egypt dominated the early exchanges of the game, yet they fluffed their lines, with Mahmoud Trezeguet, Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah and Abdalla El Said, all having their turns.

Mohammed in a swift build-up found Trezeguet, but his ball went over the crossbar.

Before Marwan Mohsen directed a header goal-bound but it was saved to a corner-kick by Edmore Sibanda.

Knowledge Musona from Zimbabwe failed to connect properly on the volley and sent the ball wide of the target.

The best opportunity in the half fell the way of Zimbabwe, yet Khana Billiat failed to beat El Sharawy in post. Zimbabwe quickly took a free-kick to confuse Egypt, but goalkeeper El Sharaway responded swiftly to intercept Billiat’s ball in the 36th minute.

Trezeguet gave Egypt the lead in the 41st minute when in a solo run dribbled a defender before he struck the ball into the blind side of goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

After the break, it was Trezeguet who first tested the goalkeeper, but his effort was parried away to the corner kick.

Mohamed Salah nearly doubled the lead for the hosts, but his well-taken shot was pushed to the corner kick in the 66th minute.

In the second half of the game, Khana Billiat was the only Zimbabwe player who gave them some hope in the attack. His swift move and dribbles caused some troubles for the Egyptian defence.

The Liverpool forward was denied again from finding the net. This time by the substitute goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Zimbabwe had their turn when a ball was swung into the 18-yard box, yet Evans Rusike poorly headed it over the goal post.

Egypt starting XI:

Ahmed El Shenawy, Ahmed El Mohamady, Mahmoud Alaa El-Din, Ahmed Hegazy, Ayman Ashraf , Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Salah, Amr Warda and Trezeguet.

Below is Zimbabwe’s starting line-up for the game:

Sibanda, Darikwa, Lunga, Mudimu, Hadebe, Munetsi, Nakamba, Karuru, Musona, Billiat, Mushekwi