The 34-year-old striker whose contract with Indian outfit NorthEast United run out in January 2020 is a free agent and is looking forward to joining a new club.

His spell in the Indian topflight league saw him bag four goals in 8 games for NorthEast United.

Al Wadi Degla have been linked with Asamoah Gyan and the Egyptian side were reported to be closing to sealing a deal with the former Sunderland striker as their major signing next season.

However, Egyptian news portal KingFut sources can confirm rumors about Gyan being close to agreeing terms with Cairo-based club a. The 2020/2021 are unfounded.

Egyptian Premier League season is expected to start in October and with Wadi Degla making a recent coaching change and battling to stay in the league, it is highly unlikely that a move of that calibre takes place.

Asamoah Gyan is in the twilight of his illustrious football career. He has had spells with Modena, Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly UAE, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

Gyan is noted for his clinical goal scoring feat, emerging as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 games in 109 caps and he is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.