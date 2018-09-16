Eight lucky winners of Betway Talent Search get contracts

news

Eight young footballers who emerged as winners from this year’s Betway Talent Search programme have earned themselves contracts with Ghana Premier League sides.

The initiative is being spearheaded by online sports betting firm Betway Ghana and geared towards unearthing talents across the country.

The first edition of the Betway Talent Search was held last year, with the initiative continuing this year.

The scouting team, led by Stephen Appiah, travelled to Tamale, Sunyani, Kumasi, Cape Coast and Accra to hunt for young unsigned football talents between the ages of 18 to 25.

Following a successful touring of the various regions, Betway Ghana has announced eight winners from this year’s Betway Talent Search initiative.

In all, 24 players were selected from the various regions, but eight of them have now earned six-month contracts with some Ghana Premier League sides.

The eight young players have joined the four Betway sponsored clubs in Ghana – Liberty Professionals, Aduana Stars, Medeama and Ashanti Gold.

Officials of the aforementioned clubs were present at the closing ceremony held at the Lizzy Sports Complex to pick two players each from the 24 selected winners.

Holyfield Djanie and Clement Boahen were picked by Liberty Professionals, Aduana Stars picked Richard Osei and Dodzi Mensah, whiles Sylvester Simba and Stephen Dankwa were chosen by Medeama.

All the selected players have an option to extend their respective contracts with the clubs when the initial six months expires.

“I am very excited because through Betway these young players will have an opportunity to feature in the Ghana Premier League. I wish them well and will continue to monitor their performance in their various teams,” Betway ambassador Stephen Appiah said.

The Betway Talent Search scouting team was included the likes of Eric Antwi Ofori, Godfred Aduobe, Mohammed Gargo, Sam Johnson, Maxwell Konadu, Seth Pearson, Godfrey Malambule and Kamaal Sait