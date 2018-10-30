Eight things Zidane and new Real Madrid coach share in common

news

These are the eight things that Zidane have in common with new Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari.

Zinedine Zidane and Santiago Scolari both were midfielders during their playing days

They are both former Real Madrid players.

Zinedine Zidane and Santiago Solari were Real Madrid teammates. They spent five years apiece at the Los Blancos. The three time FIFA Player of the Year joined Madrid from Juventus in 2001 and retired there in 2006, while the Argentine joined Real Madrid in 2000 from Atletico Madrid and left in 2005 to Inter Milan.

Zizou and Scolari were both part of the UEFA Champions League winning team of Real Madrid in 2002

Santiago Solari like Zidane coached the team B of the Los Blancos before his appointment as first team coach of the Los Blancos.

Scolari was the direct successor of Zidane at Castilla

Zidane was called upon to take the Real Madrid job from Castilla and in a similar fashion his teammate has been tasked with the responsibility.

Both coaches were handed the job after a Spanish coach had disappointed in the first round of the season- Zidane took over from Rafael Benitez and Solari from Lopetegui.