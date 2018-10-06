Eintracht Frankfurt honour Kevin-Prince Boateng

news

German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt showed their appreciation to Kevin-Prince Boateng before thrashing Lazio 4-1 in their Uefa Europa League meeting.

Boateng left the Frankfurt outfit this summer after helping them to win the German Cup last season - their first major silverware in 32 years

On Thursday, the 31-year-old who joined Sassuolo in July was given a rare opportunity to address fans and also bid the club farewell at the Commerzbank-Arena before kick-off.

After, he was presented a memorabilia of his time at the club.

A brace from Danny da Costa and goals from Filip Kostic and Luka Jovic. capped the midfielder’s trip to Germany which he described as ‘a special night’.