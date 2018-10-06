Eintracht Frankfurt honour Kevin-Prince Boateng

Boateng left the Frankfurt outfit this summer after helping them to win the German Cup last season - their first major silverware in 32 years
Boateng left the Frankfurt outfit this summer after helping them to win the German Cup last season - their first major silverware in 32 years
READ ALSO: Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace
On Thursday, the 31-year-old who joined Sassuolo in July was given a rare opportunity to address fans and also bid the club farewell at the Commerzbank-Arena before kick-off.
After, he was presented a memorabilia of his time at the club.
A brace from Danny da Costa and goals from Filip Kostic and Luka Jovic. capped the midfielder’s trip to Germany which he described as ‘a special night’.