Despite few hitches at certain polling stations across the nation, the voting process for election 2020 in Ghana went on smoothly.

Many people have expressed their excitement over the way and manner the voting went, especially after spending few hours at the polling station, unlike previous elections that voters had to queue for hours before exercising their franchise.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has added his voice to it by commending the Electoral Commission for successfully conducting the 2020 general elections immediately after the close of voting.

“I think Jean Mensa and her team need to be commended for doing a good job. They have done very well - John Boadu,” he told Joy FM.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress which is the largest opposition party in the country has expressed their grievances on some of the matters that arose during the voting process which they were flaws on the part of the Electoral Commission.

Muntaka Mubarak has raised an alarm that the NDC suspected the Electoral Commission of foul play, but nobody understood they had a case, but it is now clear that they are working with the NPP to rig the elections and warned that every single ballot at the Asawase Constituency will be audited should there be an over-voting.

“A gentleman at a polling station at New Zongo called Baba Lartey was caught with ballot sheets which have the name of Alidu seidu's thump printed and it has the original stamp of the E.C," Muntaka Mubarak told the press.

“It has the EC's stamp so how do we remove it. If there is a single over-voting, we will insist every ballot should be audited. We are pleading with EC, Let the will of the people prevail.

“We raised the issue of the EC trying to make the election go the way of the NPP and we were taken for granted, but it is clear now.

Muntaka also highlighted on an alleged vote-buying in his constituency.

“At Aboabo number 2, there was an incident of vote-buying. One man who approached people who were about voting and asked them to vote for the NPP. He didn’t give them money until they returned with a shot to confirm that they voted for the NPP before money was given to them. We called the police and he was picked up”.