The Electoral Commissioner (EC) Jane Mensah at a press briefing on Sunday 6th December has indicated that her office is ready to organise free and fair elections come Monday 7th December 2020 when about 13 million Ghanaians go to the polls to elect parliamentarians and the President of the Republic for the next four years.

The EC as part of its address stressed its commitment to declaring the results within 24 hours after the elections despite opposition from the largest opposition party in the country the National Democratic Congress.

“To reduce tension in the country we intend to declare the results within 24 hours all things being equal," she said.

“it will be a true reflection of the will of the people. We will use the traditional means of fax and email. The results will not go through any electronic system.

“A photo of the pink sheet signed by party agents will be sent. There will be a timely declaration of the 2020 results

“We will now receive results from 16 regions not the 270 constituencies as it used to be in the past."

The EC the political parties especially to be patient and allow the Commission to do their job professionally.

“By law, the Electoral Commission is the only body or institution clothed with power and authority to declare presidential and parliamentary results. I, therefore, caution all stakeholders particularly political parties to desist from declaring results. We have indicated our intention to declare the final certified results in a timely manner, and we will do so with God being our helper. We, therefore, called on all our stakeholders to remain patient and leave the Electoral Commission to perform its functions,” she said.

Madam Mensa also noted that there will be no punishment for groups or individuals who go ahead of the EC to declare results, but urged the media not to be a medium for such conducts.

“There is no punishment [but] we entreat the public to disregard any such announcement because nobody has the power [to declare results]. Also, the public should condemn parties that fall foul of the law,” she added.