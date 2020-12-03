The visitors Aduana Stars were the first to start asking questions after the referee had blown his whistle for the start of the game.

In the course of putting pressure on the hosts, Caleb Amankwaah saw his header go wide before Nathan’s kick hit the crossbar to the relief of Sharks

There was a call for a penalty by Elmina Sharks, but the referee ignored it and allowed play to continue

It was after the penalty call that Justice Mensah’s shot was parried by goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

And against the run of play, the hosts broke the deadlock. Richard Mpong’s corner kick was miskicked into the net by an Aduana Stars defender to give the Elmina based side the lead in what stood as the match-winner.

After the break, Mido tried Joseph Addo with a long drive, but the Aduana Stars goalkeeper stood to the test when he punched the ball into the corner kick.

Elmina Sharks number Edmund Asiedu missed the goal post by few inches.

Bright Adjei quest to beat Bawa Martey I a one on one situation failed after the latter did so well to narrow down on him salvage the situation.

Elmina Sharks responded when Benjamin Tweneboah beat two players before Joseph Addo came out of his post to the rescue of the Dormaa lads.

Aduana Stars have had a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League. They have failed to win any of their three games played thus far.

Elmina Sharks win over Aduana Stars is their first win of the season.