Why I broke down in tears at Dzamefe Commission – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Afriyie Ankrah was one of the persons who were invited by the fact-finding commission to answer questions following Ghana’s disastrous campaign at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The Black Stars’ participation in the tournament was blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where players clashed with management members and coaches, as the team crashed out at the group stages in Brazil.

In addition, it emerged that the money spent for the team’s feeding and other things was massively bloated.

When Afriyie Ankrah appeared before the Dzamefe Commission, he couldn’t hold back his tears after being asked how he felt about how things panned out in Brazil.

"There is a science to sports training. Before a match, you do two intensive training and then you okay a trial match or one intensive, one trial match,” he told Sompa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Following you will do low-key training then on the day of the match you so stretch. Then you condition the body and the muscles. If you miss one, in the course of the match you will get muscle cramps."

He added: “I told them if you miss training...they said they are the professionals. The money thing is affecting their concentration, so once they get the money they will be okay and they will go and play. I should leave that one to them."

“And they got money, kissed the money and we all saw the result. So that was why Judge asked me how did I feel? That was when I broke down.”

"It was not about me misusing funds, if you play the tape you will see it. So I felt that with such a huge opportunity to give glory to your country and for yourself your entire career would change forever."