He has shared on his Instagram page his sleek Mercedes Benz which is one of the numerous cars in his garage in a thankful mood to God for all that he has done for him.

Among the numerous cars parked in the garage of Emmanuel Adebayor, the close friend of Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face is a Rolls Royce worth £360,000.

He recently made the headlines in Ghana when he told Funny Face to pick any car of his choice from his garage in his apartment in the Kasoa area.

The Togo international is a resident of Ghana, but he was reportedly stuck in Benin due to Coronavirus pandemic recently.

Emmanuel Adebayor has had stints with several topnotch European clubs namely Monaco, Tottenham, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Kayserispor, etc.

He now plies his trade with Olympia in Paraguay.