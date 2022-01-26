‘I wish both of them luck’ – Adebayor refuses to pick sides in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off

He also has many friends in Ghana and usually spends his holidays in Accra, where he reportedly even owns a house.

Speaking to journalists after the World Cup draw in Douala, Adebayor wished Ghana and Nigeria luck, saying the game will be difficult.

“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” he told Goal.

“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.”

The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.

See the full draw below:

Ghana vs Nigeria

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Morocco vs DR Congo