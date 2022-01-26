RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I wish both of them luck’ – Adebayor refuses to pick sides in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor has decided not to pick sides in the upcoming FIFA World Cup play-off game between Ghana and Nigeria.

‘I wish both of them luck’ – Adebayor refuses to pick sides in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off
‘I wish both of them luck’ – Adebayor refuses to pick sides in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off

The former Arsenal striker has ties with both West African countries, having been born to Nigerian parents.

Recommended articles

He also has many friends in Ghana and usually spends his holidays in Accra, where he reportedly even owns a house.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Instagram)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Instagram) Instagram

Speaking to journalists after the World Cup draw in Douala, Adebayor wished Ghana and Nigeria luck, saying the game will be difficult.

“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” he told Goal.

“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.”

The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.

The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.

See the full draw below:

Ghana vs Nigeria

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Morocco vs DR Congo

Tunisia vs Mali

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

‘Hire Sellas Tetteh, bring back KP Boateng and Kwadwo Asamoah’ – Kojo Bonsu

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo