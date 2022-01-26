The former Arsenal striker has ties with both West African countries, having been born to Nigerian parents.
‘I wish both of them luck’ – Adebayor refuses to pick sides in Ghana vs Nigeria play-off
Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor has decided not to pick sides in the upcoming FIFA World Cup play-off game between Ghana and Nigeria.
He also has many friends in Ghana and usually spends his holidays in Accra, where he reportedly even owns a house.
Speaking to journalists after the World Cup draw in Douala, Adebayor wished Ghana and Nigeria luck, saying the game will be difficult.
“I wish them all the luck. I just want to remind them one thing that they are going out there to represent the continent,” he told Goal.
“All the games will be difficult. I see Nigeria against Ghana too, it is not a derby but it is going to be very difficult because there are a lot of Ghanaians in Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.”
The play-off matches will be contested on a home and away basis, with the winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.
The two-legged play-off matches will be played between 24th and 29th March, while the 2022 World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.
See the full draw below:
Ghana vs Nigeria
Egypt vs Senegal
Cameroon vs Algeria
Morocco vs DR Congo
Tunisia vs Mali
