RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has hit out at European clubs over their reluctance to release African footballers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs
‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

The AFCON is scheduled to start in a few days’ time on January 9, 2022 in Cameroon, but the European Clubs Association (ECA) has already communicated its reluctance to release players.

Recommended articles

It is worthy to note that Africa has several players in Europe’s top leagues, including Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Partey.

Emmanuel Adebayor
Emmanuel Adebayor ece-auto-gen

In a letter to FIFA, however, the ECA raised concerns over travel restrictions and the spread of the Omicron variant.

“With regards to applicable protocols, as far as we are aware, Caf has not yet made available a suitable medical and operational protocol for the Afcon tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament,” a section of the statement said.

However, reacting to this, Adebayor, who used to play for Arsenal and Tottenham, slammed the ECA over its reluctance to release players for the AFCON.

"There is no coach in the world that can prevent me from playing at the AFCON. It's disgusting that some persons are trying to prevent the African Players from playing at the AFCON,” he told the BBC Sport.

In recent days, there have been reports that the AFCON could be cancelled, but CAF President Patrice Mostepe has affirmed that the tournament will go on as scheduled.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski' – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

‘They won a Ballon d’Or before Lewandowski and Neymar’ – Fans react to Burna Boy and Wizkid collabo

‘Give the armband to Partey’ – Arsenal fans call for Ghana midfielder to replace Aubameyang as captain

‘Give the armband to Partey’ – Arsenal fans call for Ghana midfielder to replace Aubameyang as captain