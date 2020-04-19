Some Ghanaians are going through difficult times in Italy which is one of the four countries with most cases of Coronavirus.

Agyemang Badu who recently donated to hospitals and communities in Ghana has extended his benevolence to Ghanaians living in Italy

Udinese midfielder made the donation through the Agyemang Badu Foundation with support from the Aseda foundation.

The items given out included; packs of Spaghetti, bags rice, assorted drinks, crates of beer and boxes of oil among others. This is to help Ghanaians based in Italy during the lockdown as the country battles with the pandemic.

"So we contacted the Italian government you know how it works, then they gave us some of the items and after I got some of the African foods to add to it," Agyemang Badu said.

"You know Udine is my second home because all of my career this is where I have been staying. And the people have been wonderful to me. Even last year when I got injured they were there for me so I guess it was time to say thank you," he added.

Meanwhile, Agyemang Badu in an interview said that 2019 and the early part of 2020 have been trying for him: he suffered a heart and near lost his life in 2019 after series of injuries and some weeks ago his sister was murdered by his boyfriend.