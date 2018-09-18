Pulse.com.gh logo
Emmanuel Boateng completes Hapoel Tel Aviv move


The former has completed his witch from Aduana Stars to Hapoel Tel Aviv

Aduana Stars midfield maestro  Emmanuel Boateng  completed his switch from Aduana stars to  Israeli   power house Hapoel  Tel Aviv this evening after successful two weeks trials.

The gifted midfielder signed 4 years renewable contract  with the Israeli giant Hapoel Tel Aviv and he is expected to play a pivotal  role this season.

Emmanuel Oliver Boateng expressed his gratitude to the entire team.

"Am really happy to be part of the Ogya family,thanks to the president,management,

coaches ,team mates and our fans for your support ,i enjoyed a wonderful season with you."

Boateng said playing in Africa was a great opportunity for him.

"playing in Africa was nice and am honoured  to be part of this and i wish Aduana stars all the best in the upcoming season".

Emmanuel Boateng was highly elated after joining Hapoel Tel Aviv."joining a great club like Hapoel Tel Aviv was my dream and thanks to the coaching staff for the trust in me and i will do my best to win laurels with you".

He joined Aduana stars this season from West Africa football Academy and was very instrumental in Aduana stars Caf confederation cup.

Meanwhile Aduana stars is delighted with  your move ."thank you for your splendid performance,you fought and defended our club and your performance was second to none and we wish you well".

The  21 years old midfielder

Emmanuel Boateng is expected to wear  jersey number 26 for his new club.

