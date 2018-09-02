news

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng returned from injury to feature for Levante in the local derby against Valencia FC on Sunday afternoon.

The 22 year old missed out on the opening 2 matches for Levante UD due to an injury picked in the off season but has since shaken off the latest scare with some quick feet in the derby game.

A career changing hatrick against FC Barcelona in the tail end of the 2017/18 liga campaign handed Boateng an iconic place in the history of the liga , becoming the first to attain the feat in the last 13 years.

Emmanuel Boateng was replaced with compatriot Raphael Dwamena with 20 minutes to play in the heated derby.

A brace from Marti Roger was not enough for Levante as Dennis Cherychev and Danny Parejo ensured the derby ended 2-2.