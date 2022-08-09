RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Emmanuel Dennis' manager reacts following Watford's 1-1 draw with West Brom

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

The relegated Premier League side drew their second game of the new Championship season.

Karlan Grant heads at goal for West Brom against Watford as Emmanuel Dennis watches on.

Watford's manager Rob Edwards has stated that his believes his team deserved the luck they received in their 1-1 draw with fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Despite prolific finisher Emmanuel Dennis starting, it was Ismaila Sarr who gave Watford the lead with a miraculous goal after 12 minutes.

West Brom controlled the game throughout and only managed to secure a 1-1 draw thanks to a late equaliser and some excellent saves from Dan Bachmann.

Watford manager Rob Edwards Twitter/watfordfc

"I can’t say I enjoyed it. What I did enjoy was the heart and the fight we showed, especially in the second half," Edwards said after the game.

"We couldn’t keep the ball long enough, we couldn’t find a rhythm and West Brom were the better team.

"Maybe there was a bit of a luck but we earned that luck to get a point in a very difficult place."

"I’ve not seen [Ismaila Sarr do that] yet on the training ground but I‘m not surprised because he is super talented," Edwards said about Sarr's superb goal.

"When he started lining it up I thought ‘here we go’ but as soon as it left his foot it was in and it was an amazing goal. That’s down to Ismaila and his quality and being able to see it. It was just a moment of genius really."

West Brom hadn’t beaten Watford since 2016, and that miserable run looked certain to continue after Conor Townsend inexplicably made a challenge in the middle of the park which inadvertently sent Sarr through on goal, leaving Semi Ajayi no option but to bring him down in the penalty area.

Watford celebrates Ismaila Sarr's goal Twitter/watfordfc

Sarr had a chance to win it for Watford with a penalty late in the second half, but David Button saved it.

About Watford's penalty miss, Edwards said: "I’m sure he’s disappointed but he’s incredible and a big reason why we got a point.

"He’s scored a goal from nothing and he was brave enough to step up and take the penalty. It didn’t go in but we probably didn’t deserve it. We’ve got a lot of people to be proud of and he is one of them."

Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis played for 83 minutes, while defender William Troost-Ekong came on as an 83rd minute substitute for Francisco Sierralta.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

