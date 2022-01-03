RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Emmanuel Duah: Ex-Ghana winger plans to auction his 1991 World Cup-winning jersey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana youth star Emmanuel Duah has revealed plans to auction the jersey he wore when the Black Starlets won the 1991 U-17 FIFA World Cup.

The 45-year-old was an integral member of the team that won the tournament three decades ago in Italy.

Duah was the hero in the final as his goal helped Ghana to defeat Spain to win the World Cup that year.

Ghana won its first-ever U-17 World Cup in 1991
Speaking to Otwinoko in an interview, the ex-Ghana international said he plans to one day auction the jersey he wore for the final.

According to him, the tracksuit he wore for the tournament is still in his locker and he sometimes wears it.

“I am able to wear the tracksuit because they sewed in big sizes then. But for the jersey I am keeping it, I will auction it one day,” he disclosed.

Duah’s football career lasted nearly two decades, having had his breakthrough at Ghanaian side Neoplan Stars in 1991.

Emmanuel Duah
He later joined Italian side Torino but played for just a year in the Serie A before moving to Belgian side Standard Liege.

The ex-winger also had stints in Spain and Portugal, ultimately hanging his boots in 2008 following a series of niggling injuries.

Duah was capped 23 times for the Black Stars between 1994 and 2004, scoring three goals in that period.

Emmanuel Ayamga

