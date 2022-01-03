Emmanuel Duah: Ex-Ghana winger plans to auction his 1991 World Cup-winning jersey

Duah was the hero in the final as his goal helped Ghana to defeat Spain to win the World Cup that year.

Speaking to Otwinoko in an interview, the ex-Ghana international said he plans to one day auction the jersey he wore for the final.

According to him, the tracksuit he wore for the tournament is still in his locker and he sometimes wears it.

“I am able to wear the tracksuit because they sewed in big sizes then. But for the jersey I am keeping it, I will auction it one day,” he disclosed.

Duah’s football career lasted nearly two decades, having had his breakthrough at Ghanaian side Neoplan Stars in 1991.

He later joined Italian side Torino but played for just a year in the Serie A before moving to Belgian side Standard Liege.

The ex-winger also had stints in Spain and Portugal, ultimately hanging his boots in 2008 following a series of niggling injuries.