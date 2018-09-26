Pulse.com.gh logo
Emmanuel Eboue expresses interest in Kotoko job


Former Arsenal Defender Emmanuel Eboue expresses interest in Kotoko job

The former Arsenal wants to manage Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

  • Published:
Emmanuel Eboue expresses interest in Kotoko job play

Emmanuel Ebour has expressed his desire to take up the coaching job of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, following the exit of Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The Porcupine Warriors are hunting for the replacement of Paa Kwesi Fabin. With several coaches having expressed interest in the vacant job.

Emmanuel Eboue has joined the growing list of coaches who have the interest in coaching the Porcupine Warriors.

"I will be very happy if I Coach kotoko's Youth team. That is my dream. I want to tendered in my CV at Kotoko,"  Eboue told Ash FM.

"I want to change the fortune of Kotoko Youth Academy,” he added

"I know kotoko for long when I was playing for Arsenal and also know how the fans react if they lose match at home.I can stand any pressure.”

"Ghana has talent but how to use them has been a problem,” he deduced.

Eboue had a seven year stint at Arsenal, between 2004 and 2011.

Kotoko are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, having won the title on 23 occasions.

Football

World Best Players 3 reasons why the Best FIFA Football Awards makes no sense
Paul Pogba (left) and Jose Mourinho are at loggerheads at Manchester United
Football Mourinho and Pogba filmed in tense Man United training ground exchange
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, seen here playing against Schalke last Saturday, twisted his ankle in his first game at left-back against Augsburg on Tuesday in a 1-1 draw and is struggling to be fit to face Hertha Berlin on Friday.
Football Bayern star Goretzka nursing knock after left-back debut
Lampard leads Derby County to sink Jose Mourinho's Manchester United
England Lampard leads Derby County to sink Jose Mourinho's Manchester United
