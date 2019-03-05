In 2018 the former Ivory Coast international suffers a devastating divorce which ruined his family and finances.

The 35-year remarried over the weekend to his former girlfriend Stéphanie, whom he said, “fell in love with me when I had nothing”.

The ceremony which happened in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast was attended by former Elephants players like Bonaventure Kalou, Amara Diané and Kader Keita.

“The past 14 months had been tough for me. You all know my story. But today, I am starting all over again and with the love of my life, Stéphanie,” Eboué told his guests.

“I met Stéphanie while playing at Asec. I had nothing then. I didn’t even know I would play in Europe but she accepted and stayed with me. Our paths have crossed again and with joy.”

The former Arsenal player is currently a scout for Galatasaray, where he spent several seasons playing in the Turkish Super Lig.