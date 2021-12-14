Emmanuel Frimpong: Ex-Arsenal midfielder doesn’t regret choosing Ghana over England

He also had brief stints with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Charlton Athletic, Barnsley, Ufa and Arsenal before his career was disrupted by recurring injuries.

Emmanuel Frimpong

Despite playing for England at U-16 and U17 level, the midfielder switched nationality to play for Ghana in 2013.

Frimpong, however, couldn’t further his international career and hung his boots at just 27, after battling a knee injury for five years.

He insists, though, that he doesn’t regret choosing to play for the Black Stars over the Three Lions.

“I follow my passion. I don’t follow the money too much. Obviously, playing for England, you get more money and more exposure but for me, as I said, I have always had a dream,” Frimpong told GTV.

“I remember when I was young, I used to watch Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah. So, I have always had a passion for playing for Ghana. And, you know sometimes in life people make decisions that you from the outside you might not understand but for me, it’s one of the best feelings.

“Playing in Kumasi, playing for my family, and putting the Ghana shirt on are some of the best feelings that I’ve ever had in my career.

“Maybe, if I had played for England, who knows maybe things would have turned for the better but then again you know you always have to follow what you want to do.”