Emmanuel Gyamfi: Kotoko captain risks missing Hearts clash after misconduct charge

In a statement, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), said the winger has been charged for a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the FA’s regulations.

Pulse Ghana

“Emmanuel Gyamfi: You: on 14th of June 2021, during the match between Inter Allies FC and your team at the Theatre of Dreams, did stamp player number 45 of Inter Allies (Andy Okpe) in an off-ball situation around the 65th minute of the game, an action which in the opinion on the association is an improper and likely to bring the game into disrepute,” the statement said.

Gyamfi is yet to respond to the charge but he risks missing Kotoko’s huge title-decider against Hearts of Oak on matchday 31.

The Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to play against their bitter rivals on June 27, in what will be a huge game on the local football calendar.

Kotoko recorded a hard-fought win over Inter Allies on Monday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

The Porcupine Warriors were pegged back twice by their opponents but fought back to record a 3-2 win on the road.

Gyamfi, Evans Adomako and Andrew Appau got the goals for Kotoko, while Alex Aso and Andy Opke scored the consolation goals for Inter Allies.